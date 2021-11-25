MEET.ONE Trading 75.9% Higher Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 75.9% higher against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and $10,931.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00090138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,397.21 or 0.07531265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,019.78 or 0.99372574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

