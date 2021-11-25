Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will earn $15.66 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$148.51 target price (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.65.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$148.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.45. The company has a market cap of C$67.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$107.44 and a 52 week high of C$152.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.89 billion.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total value of C$1,103,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,906.10. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

