Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of VINP opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

