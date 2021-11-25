Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.19 Per Share (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $12.19 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. CSFB raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.87.

RY stock opened at C$132.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$129.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.81. The firm has a market cap of C$188.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$102.74 and a twelve month high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Insiders have sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

