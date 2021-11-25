CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 512,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after buying an additional 373,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,259.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

