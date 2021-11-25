CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,451 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

