James Offerdahl Sells 500 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $90.72.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.70.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.