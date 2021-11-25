Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE CIB opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.