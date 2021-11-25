SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from an a- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $657.41 million, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

