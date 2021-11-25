Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

