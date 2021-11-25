Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 825,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $471,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 51.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

