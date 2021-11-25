Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS: ROSYY) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Competitors -122.31% -36.78% 0.55%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 43.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Competitors 908 2813 2706 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion $229.04 million 10.36 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -3.85

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom rivals beat Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors. The company was founded on September 23, 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

