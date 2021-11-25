FY2022 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lowered by National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of DOOO opened at $82.44 on Thursday. BRP has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $2,688,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

