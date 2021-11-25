Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.10

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 380.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

