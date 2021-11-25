Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.