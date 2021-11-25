Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR opened at $44.07 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.