Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Jill Terilee Angevine Buys 1,100 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,695.

TSE TOU opened at C$45.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.63. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$16.47 and a one year high of C$48.14.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.9799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.54.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

