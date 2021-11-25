Insider Buying: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Purchases $50,024.70 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ISEE opened at $15.80 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $71,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

