Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.47. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

