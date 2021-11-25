Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $244.46 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.88. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

