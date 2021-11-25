CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Abiomed by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $337.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.59. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $254.41 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

