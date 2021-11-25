GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Sells $70,406.28 in Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $70,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Yau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Yau sold 28,324 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $167,961.32.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $143.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.77.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 61.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 254,355 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

