Harley-Davidson, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by 69.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.