Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SFR opened at GBX 71.12 ($0.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. Severfield has a 1-year low of GBX 62.80 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.84 ($1.11). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Kevin Whiteman acquired 65,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £49,870.44 ($65,156.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,954 shares of company stock worth $5,012,101.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

