Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.70

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TRI opened at GBX 143.90 ($1.88) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.78. The company has a market cap of £195.76 million and a PE ratio of 33.67. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 121.45 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

