Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

