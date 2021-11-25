IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 239.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,382 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 629.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 358,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 309,256 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 47.8% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 113,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

