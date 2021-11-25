Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after buying an additional 625,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

