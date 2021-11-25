Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,517,949 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,517,949 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 365,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

