Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,664 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

