Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 134,137 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,137 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.