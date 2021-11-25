NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.78 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

