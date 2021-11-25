Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Sells 2,175 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 831,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 447,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

