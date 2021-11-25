Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of JACK opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

