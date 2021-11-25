GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.53.

NYSE:GPS opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $37.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GAP by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GAP by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GAP by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

