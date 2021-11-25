CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 314.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

Shares of TROW opened at $207.70 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.16 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

