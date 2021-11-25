Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 38 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 782,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

ANSS stock opened at $390.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.04 and a 200-day moving average of $357.87. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

