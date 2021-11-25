Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.03.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

