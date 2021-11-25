Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.60 Million Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

