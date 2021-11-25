Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $730,000 Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

