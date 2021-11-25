Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after buying an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.