Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.46. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

