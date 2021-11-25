Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.2% in the second quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

EQR stock opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,365 shares of company stock worth $9,302,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

