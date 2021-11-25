-$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the highest is ($0.89). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($3.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

TNP stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.