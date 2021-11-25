Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

NYSE BBY opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

