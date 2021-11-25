Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $165.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

