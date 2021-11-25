Veracity Capital LLC Sells 12,804 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $237,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $541,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

PG stock opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $149.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

