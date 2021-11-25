Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 256 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Systelligence LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 144,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,507,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,048,000.

Shares of VLU stock opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.55 and its 200-day moving average is $148.55. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $116.34 and a 52-week high of $156.32.

