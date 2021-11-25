Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $797.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $803.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,917 shares of company stock worth $16,891,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

