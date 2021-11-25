Veracity Capital LLC Sells 43,049 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,049 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

FISV opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

